Citing eastern Idaho’s dwindling coronavirus caseload, regional health officials voted Jan. 14 to repeal long-standing mask mandates in Custer, Lemhi and Fremont counties.
Eastern Idaho Public Health’s board voted unanimously at its first meeting of 2021 to rescind restrictions immediately in the three counties. The restrictions are removed as long as cases do not rise above the threshold of 15 active cases per 10,000.
Ahead of the vote, Ken Miner, departing health board member from Lemhi County, praised the public for “being patient and seeing the course.”
“I would just urge our community moving forward to, even though we’re in green (minimal-risk level), to still stay precautious, do the right thing and be respectful of every person’s right to wear a mask or to not wear a mask,” Miner said.
The move to lift restrictions leaves four of eight counties in the health district under mandates. It is in line with the health board’s previous decisions to issue, lift and re-issue restrictions in individual counties as virus caseloads rise and fall. But last week’s vote was the first time the health board has lifted any mandates in more than a month. A rapid rise in cases beginning in mid-September, and dropping off in late December, meant many counties didn’t fall below case thresholds that the board uses to determine whether to lift mandates.
Eastern Idaho Public Health last week began allowing people to register to be notified and schedule an appointment once people in their vaccine priority group are able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Also during the meeting, hospital representatives told the health board their capacity continues to improve while new infections decline.
“We are starting to see the regional impact of the last few weeks of the holidays, but all in all, we are managing,” David Hoffenberg of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center said. About eight COVID-19 patients, all on ventilators, filled beds in the hospital’s 29-staffed-bed intensive care unit on Jan. 14. Most EIRMC staff members have received their first dose of the vaccine, which he said has led to “far less folks out sick.”
Casey Jackman at Idaho Falls Community Hospital said strains on his hospital were also improving. “Luckily, we haven’t seen the intensity of that (holiday) spike that we expected to see. … I hate to proclaim that it is actually over, but we’re ready if we do see a delayed spike because of that.”
The health district added roughly 100 cases each day in the past week, slightly up from the daily case average of 80 the first week this year. Corbett said cases have fluctuated in many counties since the last health board meeting on Dec. 17. Teton County, in particular, is seeing its caseload climb, which Corbett attributed to “the holidays” and its status as a “tourist destination.”
The health district board’s plan says it should issue mandates if an area exceeds 15 active cases per 10,000 people for three consecutive days, and it should repeal the mandates after an area drops below that threshold for 14 consecutive days.
Lemhi County has been below that threshold since Nov. 27, but Miner asked the health board on Dec. 17 to keep the mandate in place until after the new year. Fremont County has been below 15 active cases per 10,000 people since Dec. 24. Custer has been below since Dec. 31.
Mandates in Bonneville, Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties remain in place.
Two new representatives were appointed to the health board by Fremont and Lemhi counties: Blair Dance, a Fremont County commissioner, and Leah Madsen, a Lemhi County commissioner who is also a detective in the Salmon Police Department.
The next scheduled Eastern Idaho Public Health board meeting is Feb. 4.