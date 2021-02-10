Eastern Idaho health officials last week removed mask mandates in Custer and Jefferson counties.
Lifting the mandates was the latest move by the Eastern Idaho Public Health board to chip away at restrictions while cases and hospitalizations dwindle regionally and statewide. In early January the health board lifted mandates in Fremont and Lemhi counties, about six weeks after a leading doctor at eastern Idaho’s largest hospital warned the state could hit a resource crisis.
Aside from any county- and city-level restrictions in place, the other COVID-19 related limits that apply to Eastern Idaho counties are from the state. Gov. Brad Little on Feb. 2 moved Idaho up from Stage 2 to Stage 3 of his re-opening plan, capping gatherings at 50 people instead of the previous 10-person limit. Political and religious events are exempt. School sports must follow separate guidance that is generally more permissive.
Both Custer and Jefferson counties dropped below a daily active case rate of 15 cases per 10,000 people for more than two consecutive weeks. Custer County first dropped below that threshold on Jan. 20; the county only reported three new coronavirus cases since then.
The few board members who spoke before the vote said they wanted the health board to “follow” its four-phase COVID-19 response plan. Board Chairman Bryon Reed said following the plan has “served us well” and prevented the board from having to make “arbitrary decisions.”
Shayne Young with Jefferson County said, “the last thing we want to do is show that we want to control people. Many of our constituents feel that way. But we really don’t. We want to follow the science that the health board,” health district Director Geri Rackow “and her staff have made.”
Brent Mendenhall with Madison County said, “I think if we divert from our plan and say ‘Well, we’re close,’ that kind of takes some of the emphasis out of our plan.”
The only person who voted against lifting more mandates was Dr. Barbara Nelson, the board’s voting physician. Although masks are still recommended, Nelson said case counts aren’t the only factor to consider. “I don’t believe we have enough of the population vaccinated, or positive for cases and antibodies, to achieve any level of immunity. And I’m concerned about the more virulent strains” of the virus, Nelson said after the vote. “I think we’re set up for another surge. It’s not the time now to reduce our vigilance.”