People living, visiting or just passing through Stanley are asked to wear a face covering in public spaces, in accord with a resolution passed by the City Council last week.
Summer tourism has been strong so far in Stanley, Salmon River Clinic Physician Assistant Amy Klingler told council members. She briefed them on the current state of the coronavirus in Idaho and the effectiveness of wearing face coverings in public.
“We are seeing record numbers of cases in the state,” Klingler said. According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare in the last month health officials have tracked a major spike in cases. One June 9, some 26 cases of the virus were confirmed. On July 9, the number stood at 433.
Klingler said the number of confirmed cases continues to rise because people aren’t taking preventive measures seriously. Several cities in Idaho have mandated face coverings in public, and Klingler said Stanley needs to do something similar. Stanley is a tourist town, she said. In the past few weeks residents have seen hundreds of people passing through or staying in town. That puts Stanley residents at high risk for exposure to the virus, Klingler said, and makes the town a potential hot spot.
Klingler said Stanley people need to wear face coverings when in public, especially indoors.
“We have data now that shows masks slow the spread of COVID-19,” Klingler said. “We know that they work.”
Mayor Steve Botti agreed with Klingler when it came time to vote.
“We’d like to not back up to where we were in March and April,” he said. Botti said if preventive measures aren’t taken seriously now, lax attitudes will leave the door open for something more “Draconian. We are still in a crisis and we want people to be aware of that.”
City Council members chose not to make face coverings in public a legal mandate because while Stanley sees a lot of visitors, it has yet to become an epicenter for the virus.
Botti pointed out that wearing coverings in public and sticking to physical distancing standards without being required to do so can be a way to encourage visitors to take the idea with them.
Botti is hopeful that by enacting the mandate, the city of Stanley will send a message about the importance of preventive measures. Small sacrifices now means the pandemic will end sooner and Idahoans will be able to avoid harsher requirements, he said.
“We’re just trying to raise awareness through this,” Botti said. “Hopefully we won’t have any more stringent requirements.”