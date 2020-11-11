Challis High School freshman Dillon Fisher said he felt tired and had a dry throat on Sept. 16, the day of the homecoming parade. Two days later he learned he had the coronavirus.
“I told you it didn’t just feel like allergies,” he said to his mom, Dina, as they sat at their dinner table.
Dillon was surprised by how little the virus affected him. Beyond feeling tired all the time and the occasional upset stomach, Dillon said he lived his life more or less the same as before he contracted the virus. He couldn’t leave home, but could still play video games with friends and communicate via social media, he said.
Dina, who quarantined with her son and took care of him while he was ill, was quick to remind Dillon that his young, healthy immune system shaped his experience with the virus. Elderly people and people with pre-existing conditions don’t have it so mild, she said.
Although she didn’t test positive for the virus, Dina said quarantining was hard. A self-described busy-body, she said not being able to work as a high school paraprofessional and help students bothered her.
Dillon agreed partly with his mom. While he had the virus, Dillon sequestered himself in his bedroom most of the day with his mom bringing in meals. He joked that he tries to live like that anyway. Rather, he said the hard part about quarantining for him was remote learning. Dillon, along with the entire CHS freshman class, had to switch to remote learning after they were all exposed to the virus. The exposure happened during the homecoming parade, when Dillon and the rest of his class loaded shoulder-to-shoulder onto their float and went down Main. Some teens wore masks, but not all did.
Combined with several days of not feeling well, Dillon said his experience with learning from home in September is one he doesn’t want to repeat.
“Online school sucked even more than being sick,” Dillon said.
Dillon confirmed he was sick Sept. 18 at the Challis Area Health Clinic after a hunting trip with his dad. Dina said because he showed three or more symptoms of the virus, clinic staff were able to test for the virus immediately.
Along with the mild symptoms, Dillon said another surprise was his treatment regiment. Because the virus lightly affected him, doctors told him to just drink plenty of water and rest.
The Fishers said they have no idea how Dillon contracted the virus. An asymptomatic person could have been passing it around at the high school, he said, or he could have gotten it sharing bikes and drinks with his friends at the city skate park. While he was diligent about wearing a mask at school, Dillon admitted he could have been more careful when he was outside.
Based on what they’ve experienced, the Fishers say the coronavirus is here to stay. Because so little is known about the virus, it’s possible people who contract it and create antibodies can get it again. While doctors currently believe Dillon is safe from the virus for the time being, his immunity could wear off.
“I think this is something else we’ll just have to adjust to,” Dina said as Dillon hopped on his scooter and left their home.