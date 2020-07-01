Idaho continues to experience a surge in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases as the death count nears 100.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 there were 6,370 confirmed and probable cases of the virus in Idaho and 92 deaths attributed to it, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Cases have been reported in 40 of the state's 44 counties. A total of 94,537 Idahoans have been tested for the virus.
The highest death count is now 25 in Twin Falls County, which has 614 cases. Ada County remains at the top of the list of cases -- 2,228 and 23 deaths. Canyon County reports 900 cases and 6 deaths. In Blaine County, 535 people have been confirmed with the virus and 5 people have died.
Kootenai County reports 286 cases and 1 death. Cassia County now has 248 confirmed cases and 1 death. Jerome County stands at 243 cases and 5 deaths. There are 188 confirmed cases in Minidoka County. Bonneville County's total is 117 cases and 1 death. Payette County has 111 confirmed cases and 2 deaths. Washington County reports 107 cases. Bannock County has 104 cases and 1 death.
Nez Perce reports 97 cases and 19 deaths. In Gooding County, 65 cases and 1 death are confirmed. Elmore County has 61 cases and 2 deaths. Bingham County has 43 cases and Owyhee County reports 41 cases.
Lincoln has 36 cases, Madison stands at 35 and Bonner County has 33 cases.
Gem County now reports 26 cases while Franklin has 25, Latah reports 24, Benewah has 21 and Teton County has 20.
The current count in Jefferson County is 18, followed by Power County at 17 and Valley County with 14. Caribou and Adams counties each report 11 cases.
Single-digit counts are shown in Fremont, with 7; Custer and Idaho each with 5; Boise with 4; Oneida with 3; Bear Lake and Lemhi each with 2; and Camas and Boundary each with 1.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. The state health department's COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010.
Public health officials advise Idahoans who think they need to be tested for the virus to call their health care provider for instructions about the next steps. People who feel ill and suspect coronavirus should not show up unannounced at a health care facility, health officials said.
As people return to public venues and congregate in large groups, the health department recommends wearing masks and maintaining at least 6 feet distance from other people. People are also reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often.