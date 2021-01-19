As vaccines for the coronavirus spread around the state, six Custer County residents had been vaccinated by the end of the day Tuesday, Jan. 19, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Also by the end of Tuesday, 27 people in Lemhi County had been vaccinated and 13 in Butte County. Both Lemhi and Butte counties have hospitals. Medical personnel are among the first in line to receive vaccinations in Idaho. Statewide, 58,549 Idahoans had been vaccinated by Tuesday evening. The vast majority of those people -- 47,787 -- had received the two doses of the vaccine that are required for immunization, the health department reported.
Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in Idaho continues to grow.
At the end of the day Tuesday, 156,778 Idahoans have tested positive for the virus and the death count reached 1,637. Testing continues at a brisk pace with 581,299 people being tested so far.
Custer County has had 225 total confirmed cases, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, of which seven are active cases. Custer County is in the minimal-risk category for transmission. Two Custer County residents have died from coronavirus.
Lemhi County has 473 cases total cases, with no active cases reported Tuesday. It is also in the minimal-risk category. Both counties were dropped to the lowest risk level by the Eastern Idaho Public Health District board last week. Nine Lemhi County residents have died from the virus. Butte County's tally stood at three active cases on Tuesday, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health, with 178 total cases. It's in the high-risk category, as is every county in that health district. The first, and so far only, death was reported Jan. 2 in Butte County.
The first death in Idaho was reported March 22, after the first two cases of the virus in the state were confirmed on March 13. Idaho recorded death No. 100 on July 9. Death No. 200 came on Aug. 3. No. 300 was hit on Aug. 21. No. 400 was exceeded on Sept. 9, No. 500 came on Oct. 7. No. 600 came Oct. 29. No. 700 was surpassed on Nov. 10, before No. 800 was topped Nov. 18; 900 exceeded on Nov. 27 and 1,000 topped on Dec. 3. The state registered death No. 1400 on Dec. 30 and No. 1500 came the first week of January and No. 1600 on Jan. 15.
Custer reported its first case on March 25; the second on March 30; numbers three, four and five on June 24, 25 and 27; one more on July 11; another on July 25, two on Aug. 5, one on Aug. 11, three on Aug. 18, one on Aug. 26, 10 on Aug. 27, two on Aug. 28, one on Aug. 31, one on Sept. 1, five on Sept. 2, one on Sept. 3, one on Sept. 4, one on Sept. 10, nine on Sept. 11, one on Sept. 17, two on Sept. 21, three on Sept. 24, one on Sept. 25, two on Sept. 26, two on Sept. 29; three on Sept. 30; one on Oct. 2, two on Oct. 6; three on Oct. 7; two on Oct. 9; one on Oct. 10; two on Oct. 13; seven on Oct. 14; two on Oct. 15; one on Oct. 16; one on Oct. 17; one on Oct. 22; one on Oct. 24; one on Oct. 28; one on Oct. 31; two on Nov. 1; one on Nov. 3; two on Nov. 4; two on Nov. 5; five on Nov. 10; two on Nov. 11; seven on Nov. 12; one on Nov. 13; one on Nov. 14; one on Nov. 16; six on Nov. 18; three on Nov. 19; one on Nov. 21; three on Nov. 21; two on Nov. 23; two on Nov. 24; three on Nov. 25; four on Dec. 1; three on Dec. 5; three on Dec. 7; seven on Dec. 8; two on Dec. 9; four on Dec. 10; one on Dec. 12; six on Dec. 15; one on Dec. 16; two on Dec. 17; two on Dec. 19; one on Dec. 20; one on Dec. 23; two on Dec. 24; three on Dec. 28; one on Dec. 29; two on Dec. 30; three on Jan. 5; two on Jan. 12; two on Jan. 14 and two on Jan. 19. Not all the cases are accounted for on the health district website.
Ada County continues to have the highest death and case counts — 391, with 42,863 cases. Canyon County has 245 deaths and 22,942 cases. Kootenai County remains in the third spot with 14,891 cases and 146 deaths. Bonneville County reports 11,174 cases and 125 deaths.
Twin Falls County reports 8,554 cases and 118 deaths. Bannock County has 7,116 cases and 79 deaths. Madison County has 5,690 cases and 21 deaths. Bingham County has 3,954 cases and 55 deaths. Nez Perce County has 3,215 cases and 45 deaths.
Cassia County reports 2,709 cases and 22 deaths. Bonner County stands at 2,429 cases and 23 deaths. Latah County reports 2,397 cases and 6 deaths. Jerome County has 2,369 cases and 18 deaths. The count in Payette County is 2,245 cases and 26 deaths. In Jefferson County, 2,207 cases and 15 deaths are reported. In Minidoka County the tally is 2,181 cases and 236 deaths.
In Blaine County, 1,752 people have been confirmed with the virus and 14 people have died. Gem County stands at 1,577 cases and 28 deaths. In Elmore County, 1,462 cases have been confirmed and 10 people have died. The count in Gooding County is 1,210 with 22 deaths. Idaho County has 1,121 cases and 16 deaths. Washington County reports 1,098 cases and 18 deaths.
Franklin County reports 991 cases and 12 deaths. Owyhee County is at 954 cases and 23 deaths. Clearwater County reports 936 cases and 10 deaths. Shoshone County has 924 cases and 30 deaths. In Fremont County, the tally is 923 cases and 14 deaths.
In Teton County, there are 896 cases and 4 deaths. Boundary County has 686 cases and 10 deaths. Valley County has 637 cases and 4 deaths. Caribou County has 597 cases and 11 deaths. Power County has 570 cases and 6 deaths. Benewah has 517 cases and 6 deaths.
In Lemhi County, there have been 473 confirmed cases and 9 deaths. Lincoln's count is 461 cases and 10 deaths. Lincoln County reports 461 cases and 10 deaths. Bear Lake County has 313 cases and 2 deaths. The count in Adams County is 303 cases and 3 deaths. Oneida County reports 287 cases and 3 deaths. Boise County stands at 277 cases and 2 deaths. Custer County has 225 cases and 2 deaths.
Butte County stands at 180 cases and 1 death. Just two counties have fewer than 100 cases reported. Camas County has 58 cases and Clark County stands at 53 cases.
Idaho health officials count only residents of a county who test positive, not visitors to any county or the state. People who get tested in one county and live in another county show up on the tally of their home county.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. Emails may be sent to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov. The state health department’s COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010. A separate hotline for people feeling stressed by COVID-19 has also been set up. People can call or text 986-867-1073 or toll-free 866-947-5186 to get assistance finding help for their particular issues.
Health officials agree people should wear masks, maintain at least 6 feet distance from other people who don't live in the same home and not gather in groups of more than 10 people. People are reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds.