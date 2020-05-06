The cancellation period for float permits on the Main Salmon and Middle Fork Salmon rivers has been extended until May 15, Salmon-Challis Forest officials said last week, because of continued coronavirus concerns.
Developed recreation sites in the forest, including campgrounds and day-use sites, will remain closed through the middle of May as well, for the safety and health of visitors and staff.
"Forest officials are extending the closures as an important step in reducing impacts to local communities," Salmon-Challis Forest Supervisor Chuck Mark said in a news release.
People who had river float trip reservations will be notified by email of the cancellations and prepaid fees will be refunded.
Gold Bug Hot Springs and the Warm Springs Trail near it remain closed until May 29.
"We have visitors that want to enjoy the forest, but many areas are drawing more people than social distancing guidelines recommend," Mark said. "The forest is committed to continuing support of our communities and fulfilling the Forest Service mission as we minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19."
Trails and trailheads throughout the forest remain open for use. Restrooms throughout the forest are not being cleaned or stocked during the pandemic.