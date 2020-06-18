Idaho outfitters and guides have received guidance about what to tell their guests and how to plan trips as the state emerges from the coronavirus lockdown.
Gov. Brad Little’s office sent out business-specific reopening guidelines last week for campground workers, agricultural workers, seasonal workers and outfitters. Steve Zettel, a member of the Idaho Outfitters and Guides Association and owner of the Idaho Wilderness Company, said coming up with guidelines for outfitters was particularly tricky.
“There’s no such thing as perfection,” Zettel said after acknowledging that maintaining physical distancing and sanitation standards on outdoor adventures like rafting and horseback riding will be difficult. “You have to mitigate to a point that is practical.”
The new guidelines mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by encouraging outfitting companies to train employees on the virus and its symptoms, to use physical distancing whenever possible and to establish protocols to reduce the spread of the virus. The guidelines also suggest outfitters provide adequate sanitation materials for guests and guides and that they identify strategies for screening people before heading out on a trip.
Outfitters need to come up with their own plans based on the experiences they offer, but Zettel said they have a lot of room to work. As long as they inform their guests of what will be expected, he doesn’t think there will be problems. The new guidelines should keep people safe and healthy without compromising the experience of exploring nature, according to Zettel.
Ultimately comes down to personal responsibility, he said. If his guests are informed and understand there is a risk of contracting COVID-19, then Zettel said he is comfortable taking them into the wilderness.
“It’s just something we’ll have to deal with,” Zettel said.
It’s important to get outfitters working again, he said, because they, like most industries in Idaho, have suffered because of the coronavirus. Because many people don’t feel safe traveling, Zettel said Idaho outfitters have been seeing plenty of cancellations. People’s confidence in industries associated with travel, such as restaurants and hotels, is low at the moment. He’s seen a recent uptick in customer scheduling trips.
The people who hire outfitters and guides for wilderness trips already accept there is an element of danger, Zettel said. His goal is to mitigate the risks of getting COVID-19 the same way he would mitigate the risks of someone drowning on a float trip.