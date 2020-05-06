Idaho Outfitters and Guides Association representatives last week told Custer County commissioners they are trying to balance concerns for the coronavirus with the needs of Idaho’s tourism industry for the coming summer.
Local outfitters Steve Zettel and Jeff Bitton said a team of outfitters are working on a plan that calls for looser social distancing standards for outdoor recreation in Idaho. Bitton said they have reached out to communities to track concerns, receive input and accumulate support for their plan before they take it to state officials.
Gov. Brad Little announced a phased reopening plan that began May 1 and will slowly loosen social distancing standards during the next few months. If Idaho doesn’t see a noticeable rise in COVID-19 cases during phase 1, phase 2 will allow for groups of no more than 10 people to congregate. Phase 3 will allow for groups of no more than 50 and phase 4 will allow for more than 50 people to congregate.
Most outdoor recreation companies won’t be able to operate until phase 3, Bitton said, which begins June 12. That poses a problem for such groups as river guides, who can have groups of 40 to 50 people on a bus as they make their way to a launch site. Outfitters don’t want to wait longer than the middle of May before they can work with large groups, he said.
The two men asked commissioners to support their endeavor because they think a unified response from local leaders will help convince Gov. Little of the need for outfitters and guides to operate without strict social distancing standards.
The biggest issue outfitters have faced since the Idaho locked down is varying guidelines from different agencies in response to COVID-19, Zettel said.
“There really hasn’t been any consistency,” Zettel said. “It’s so random what outfitters have to do.”
Idaho outfitters are getting more worried as spring becomes summer, the men said. Because consumer confidence is low, many outfitters have already canceled early summer trips. Trips planned for later in the summer remain mostly unaffected, but Bitton said he’s afraid more cancellations will come as Idaho continues to remain only partially open.
“We’re certainly hoping this virus goes away when it warms up,” Bitton said.
Commissioners agreed with the outfitters and said they want to see Idaho’s tourism economy get back on track. They told Zettel and Bitton to draft a formal letter to the governor’s office that they can sign.
Commissioners Wayne Butts and Steve Smith said the outfitters’ plan falls in line with their belief that individual counties should decide when to fully reopen.
“We’re trying to follow the guidelines, but we’re rural and unique and we need to get back to work,” Butts said.
However, Butts said Idahoans still need to be careful when traveling for recreation.
Residents of counties hit hard by the coronavirus should continue to shelter in place to keep counties with only a few confirmed cases safe, he said.