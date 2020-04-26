The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down most social activities in Challis, but Corey Rice, president of the Challis golf board, said golfing is still acceptable, with some adjustments.
“Right now, the clubhouse is closed to foot traffic,” Rice said.
People can still order drinks, pay fees and rent clubs at the building, but Rice said they have to do it through a window. The clubhouse bathrooms are open, but must be accessed through a side door since the front entrance is locked.
“We’re trying to be proactive here,” Rice said. “We’re wiping down and disinfecting all the carts, same with rented clubs.”
Special cups have been placed around the holes that catch a golf ball before it rolls in. Rice said golfers don’t even have to remove the flagpole on a hole with the cups in place. Rice said the cups were put in so golfers could play without worrying about cross contamination.
Rice has been in contact with people at other golf courses to see how they are operating. Because maintaining social distance is easy on a golf course, most courses opened but kept their clubhouses closed.
“You can keep 20 feet, 30 feet away from other people easily while you play,” Rice said.
It’s too early to tell if board members will cancel programs they planned for this summer. He said First Tee, a program designed to get young children interested in golf, is still scheduled for next month.
The golf course got off to a slow start this year because people aren’t traveling, which generally brings golfers in, he said.