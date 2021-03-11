A new system which allows Idahoans to pre-register for appointments to get their COVID-19 vaccinations is now in place.
Gov. Brad Little said the new system should help alleviate the frustration many people have as they've tried to make an appointment to be vaccinated.
Little said the new system is user friendly and easy to understand. People add their names to one waiting list regardless of when they are eligible to receive a vaccine. When it's their turn to be vaccinated, Idahoans will be contacted by an enrolled COVID-19 vaccine provider to finalize an appointment time. Providers include medical offices, hospitals and pharmacies. People can choose the county or counties where they want to get a vaccine.
The single step means people don't have to repeatedly check websites or call different providers trying to get an appointment, Little said. They instead sign up and wait to be contacted.
The online registration system is at https://covidvaccine.idaho.gov/.