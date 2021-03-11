With the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Idaho, members of the Eastern Idaho Public Health Board decided last week to longer issue public health orders designed to slow the spread of the virus.
Instead, they're going to rely on "people taking personal responsibility to choose to take precautions to help control the spread of COVID-19."
The plan is subject to change as the situation evolves, according to a news release. Even though certain groups in Idaho have been vaccinated, it will still be several months before everyone who wants a vaccine will get one.
Until then, board members continue recommending people protect themselves and their communities by staying home when feeling sick, practicing good hygiene, wearing a face covering and maintaining physical distance between themselves and people outside their immediate household.
Questions about the virus can be sent to covidquestions@eiph.idaho.gov or people can call the COVID-19 hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160.