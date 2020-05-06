Developed campgrounds and most recreation sites within the Sawtooth National Recreation Area are closed until June 5, according to Julie Thomas with the Sawtooth National Forest.
The closures stem from recommendations and advice from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control regarding COVID-19.
The closure affects all sites at the Redfish Lake recreation complex, Highway 21 recreation complex, East Fork of the Salmon River and Grandjean, the Salmon River recreation complex, the Alturas recreation complex and the Wood River recreation complex.
Sawtooth Forest Area Ranger Kirk Flannigan said in a news release that forest officials understand the importance of the sites to the public. Forest officials said they will monitor the COVID-19 situation and re-evaluate as new information about the virus becomes available. They left the door open to rescind the order sooner, if conditions allow.