After much deliberation, organizer Paul Lind canceled the June 20 River of No Return Endurance Run, citing concerns of spreading the coronavirus.
“We waited as long as we could,” Lind said of making the decision. “But I couldn’t justify bringing in so many people here, no matter how you look at the data.”
About 400 runners, along with 400 family members of runners and 100 support staff members were expected in Challis for the run. Some are from Idaho, but Lind said many runners and visitors cross state and national borders to participate. Lind wants Challis to return to normal, which includes holding events, but not at the cost of infecting the town.
Holding the race later in the year was impossible, Lind said. Panning and organizing a race this size takes months of preparation. Lind coordinates with workers from the Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service, Land of the Yankee Fork State Park and local emergency services for the event.
To reschedule it would have required these entities to reorganize employee schedules, alter the deployment of equipment and change trail maintenance plans.
Lind notified runners about the cancellation earlier this month through Facebook, where he expressed his personal disappointment.
“I’ve spent the past several weeks with sleepless nights and an ulcer-forming gut, contemplating the ‘correct’ decision. I believe this is the correct thing to do at this point. And I’ll leave it at that,” Lind wrote in the post, which also has information on refunds for entry fees.
Lind worries about the economic impact canceling the race will have on Challis. Cheri Webster, of The Bent Rod Outdoors and annual race participant, shared his concerns.
“It’s a huge deal for us,” Webster said. “It’s our second biggest weekend” of business at the store.
The Bent Rod sells trail running equipment and sponsors the run each year. Webster said her disappointment is doubled because besides enjoying the business it brings, she enjoys the run. Many of the same people run it every year and she said it has become kind of a reunion.
Runners will be able to reunite in 2021, Lind said. He intends to hold the endurance in a year, as long as physical distancing standards and travel restrictions don’t prohibit it.