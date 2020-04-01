Float permits on the Salmon River and Middle Salmon that had already been issued through April 15 were canceled March 27, according to Amy Baumer, public affairs officer with the Salmon-Challis National Forest.
Prepaid fees will be refunded, she said, and people who had been issued permits are being notified by email of the cancellation.
No new reservations for float trips through April 15 will be accepted. Existing reservations beyond April 15 remain in place, Baumer said, but she cautioned those could be affected later. People may book reservations for dates after April 15, realizing that they may be canceled.
The decision was made as forest officials “work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation,” she said in a news release. Because health and safety are the No. 1 priorities of the Forest Service, it’s important to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19, Baumer said.
Many forest campgrounds and other sites where people gather were also closed March 27 and will remain closed indefinitely to reduce risk of virus transmission.
“We have visitors that want to enjoy the forest, but many areas are drawing more people than social distancing guidelines recommend,” forest Supervisor Chuck Mark said.
Forest officials also remind people that restrooms throughout the forest are not being serviced or cleaned now.