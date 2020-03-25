Idaho business owners whose operations have been disrupted by COVID-19 may be eligible for disaster assistance from the Small Business Administration.
The SBA is offering low-interest loans that can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s effects. The interest rate is 3.75 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for nonprofit organizations. Loan terms can be up to 30 years. The deadline to apply is Dec. 21.
People can get applications and more information about the program on the SBA website at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela, by calling 800-659-2955 or sending an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little asks that business owners notify the state as part of the process to demonstrate to the SBA that economic injury was experienced in Idaho. Business owners should complete the disaster economic injury worksheet as part of the qualification process. It’s available online at https://commerce.idaho.gov/covid-19. Completed forms should be returned by email to Jerry Miller at the Idaho Department of Commerce, jerry.miller@commerce.idaho.gov. For alternative submission options, call 208-287-0780.
Business owners who may have suffered some adverse effects from the virus, but who do not think they’ll apply for assistance from the SBA, are still encouraged to complete a worksheet to document the effects on their businesses. It also increases the likelihood that other Idaho business owners who do apply are successful in receiving loans.
SBA loans are not available to farmers and ranchers, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture has other loan programs for ag producers.