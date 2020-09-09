In the face of the coronavirus, Challis school board members chose to waive the district's attendance policy.
"We don't want parents to be fearful if they don't want their kids to go to school if they're not feeling well," Challis schools Superintendent Lani Rembelski said about her recommendation to the board.
The district policy stated that a student had eight days to burn per semester before they couldn't miss any more school, Rembelski said. Now, since students might get sick and because going back to remote learning is a possibility, a flexible attendance policy seems appropriate, she said.
School board waived attendance requirements in accordance with the Idaho State Board of Education's decision to temporarily change average daily attendance requirements due to COVID-19. Funding for schools in Idaho comes from the state through the attendance numbers that school iofficials s report, Rembelski said. State board members altered the policy to account for students learning remotely.
The state will use an average of the full-time equivalent enrollment to determine each school’s attendance numbers for funding, according to a press release.
Rembelski said it was not an easy decision to waive attendance requirements. During the past couple years, she said district staff has been cracking down hard on poor attendance and truancies. To lighten their grip on attendance feels antithetical, she said, but the rules of the game are different now.
"We'll see where things shake down at the end of the semester," Rembelski said.