The Sharkey Hot Springs recreation area, about 20 miles southeast of Salmon, has been closed because of the coronavirus.
Bureau of Land Management officials closed the Lemhi County site to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Trash is not being picked and sanitation services at Sharkey Hot Springs are suspended.
BLM offices across Idaho are closed to the public, in keeping with Centers for Disease Control and health department guidelines. Most BLM employees are working from home. People can contact local BLM offices by phone or email. The Challis office number is 208-879-6200. The Salmon number is 208-756-5400.