Mackay schools will remain closed until at least April 2 in response to the coronavirus outbreak in Idaho, according to a notice from Superintendent Susan Buescher.
Mackay students are already out of school this week for spring break.
"All activities are canceled and buildings will be closed unless by appointment," Buescher said in the notice. "Parents and students will have a scheduled block of time on Wednesday, March 25 to pick up materials, books, and Chromebooks."
Pick-up times are 9 to 10 a.m. for students whose last names begin with the letters A through E, 10 to 11 a.m. for names that begin with the letters F through J, 11 a.m. to noon for names beginning with K through N, noon to 1 p.m. for the letters O through R and 1 to 2 p.m. for the letters S through Z.
A limited grab-and-go meal service is scheduled to begin March 24. Buescher said more details about that program will be released later.