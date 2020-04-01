Stanley city officials took steps March 26 toward obtaining assistance for various losses associated with the coronavirus.
The mayor and City Council members approved a resolution declaring a local disaster emergency in response to the virus. Among the reasons cited in the declaration are the “imminent risk to life and the continued operation of public infrastructure.”
The action gives Mayor Steve Botti the power to issue various orders to protect the community. He could issue an advisory order which provides information and recommended guidelines for preventing, detecting or mitigating the onset of spread of a public health hazard. He could issue a social distancing order that applies within the city limits and extends 5 miles outside the city limits. He could issue an isolation order or a quarantine order.
It specifies that all essential city services will continue through the emergency, which extends for 30 days, but leaves the door open for non-essential city services to be suspended in that time.
The resolution and ordinance point out that the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic on March 11 by the World Health Organization, the president issued an emergency declaration for the country on March 13 and Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a declaration of emergency for the state on March 13, all because of the virus.
Idaho law gives mayors the authority to make regulations to preserve the public health and prevent the introduction of contagious diseases into cities.