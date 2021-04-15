Eastern Idaho has seen a surge in coronavirus cases this spring, and Salmon River Clinic Physician Assistant Amy Klingler said there are two main factors that have caused that scenario.
The first is two new variants of the COVID-19 virus that were found in the region last month, Klingler said during her presentation to Stanley City Council members April 8. The variants came from the U.K. and California. Klinger said they are more infectious than original virus and are a main reason nearly 400 cases of the virus were confirmed April 7 in Idaho.
“It also comes at a time when people are relaxing safety measures,” Klingler said of the spike.
Vaccines are causing some people to prematurely think the pandemic is behind them, Klingler said. While vaccines are an effective tool against the coronavirus and she encourages people to get them, Klingler said they won’t provide the immediate relief some people want.
Councilman Austin Clegg asked Klingler if the relaxed attitudes come from the fact most at-risk people in Idaho have been vaccinated.
Klingler said it’s OK to be optimistic when it comes to the vaccines, especially now that more people have access to them. However, until the state reaches a higher rate of vaccination, spikes like the one Eastern Idaho is seeing this spring will continue to occur, Klingler said. As of April 12, about a quarter of all Idahoans have been vaccinated.
Klingler said there’s plenty of vaccines in Idaho and a steady supply continues to arrive in Idaho. Continuing to use mostly the Moderna, two-dose vaccine, Klingler said Idaho can reach a satisfactory vaccination level, given enough time.
“This is the way we are most likely and most quickly going to return to pre-pandemic,” Klingler said.
While Klingler participated in the meeting by phone, two council members and Mayor Steve Botti donned facemasks and attended the meeting in person. Stanley meetings will continue to be held telephonically for the foreseeable future.