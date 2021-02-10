Stanley School teacher Lisa Muscavage said she can’t speak for the other teachers and staff, but she’s personally joyed to have received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I was psyched,” she said about receiving the shot last month. “I honestly can’t wait for the next one.”
Muscavage, along with teachers Amanda Brady and Ashley Baker Reese, paraprofessionals and the school janitor who also serves as an EMT, all received their first doses in January. Muscavage said none of them had any adverse side effects, which bodes well for the second dose.
Muscavage was the only teacher to receive her dose in Stanley. Not feeling well on the day the others got their shots, she got her first dose Jan. 25 while the others got theirs Jan. 15 in Challis. They’re scheduled to receive the second dose this week, Muscavage said.
As part of Gov. Brad Little’s vaccination plan for Idaho, teachers were in the first group to qualify for the vaccine, along with first responders and child care workers. In the second group, who are now eligible for vaccines, are people 65 and older. Muscavage said many of her 65-plus friends are looking forward to their first dose, if for no other reason than to get life closer to normal.
A return to normalcy also has her students excited about the vaccine, Muscavage said. She cautions them that it will be a long time before everyone can be vaccinated. Projections show it will be mid-summer before the vaccine becomes available to the general public in Idaho. However, “they’re still very happy the vaccine is out and this is slowly ending,” she said.
For teachers, she believes the pros outweigh the cons of getting the vaccine. If it guarantees in-person education can continue, she’s happy to do her part.
While it is yet to be seen if young children will need to be vaccinated, Muscavage said she has been encouraged by positive student reaction to her vaccination.