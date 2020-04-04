Camping at all Idaho state parks was halted March 27 in keeping with Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order.
Idaho state park grounds remain open for public use. Visitor centers were closed earlier in response to coronavirus concerns. All recreation education programs for boating and off-highway vehicles sponsored by the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation are suspended as well.
Campgrounds will remain closed until at least May 15, according to a news release from Craig Quintana, senior public information officer with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. No new campground reservations are being accepted.
Parks and Recreation Director David Langhorst said a combination of factors led to the closure decision. Besides the stay-home order, issued March 25 and in place for 21 days, concerns arose about the ability to maintain social distancing within concentrated campsites. Some people also voiced concerns about attracting visitors from other areas and the increased potential for increased virus transmission if that happened.
Despite the closures, outdoor activity is encouraged, Quintana said, but public health officials urge people to recreate close to home and to follow best practices, which include staying at least 6 feet away from other people and avoiding groups of more than 10 people.
The Land of the Yankee Fork State Park in Challis doesn’t have a campground, but does offer miles of trails.