The death toll from the coronavirus in Idaho hit 500 a week ago and has since pushed to 512, including one death in Custer County.
Statewide, 49,247 cases of the virus have been confirmed from the 340,776 tests administered through the end of Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Custer County has 79 total cases, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, of which four are active cases. Lemhi County has 26 active cases from its total of 145 cases, the Eastern Idaho Public Health District reported Tuesday. The state counts 143 confirmed cases in Lemhi County.
Butte County's tally increased to 23 active cases on Tuesday, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health, with 66 total cases. The state health department lists Butte's total count at 51. Different methods of counting result in the number differences between the state and health districts.
Custer and Lemhi counties remain listed in the moderate-risk category for the transmission of the virus, while Butte County is in the high-risk classification.
Custer reported its first case on March 25; the second on March 30; numbers three, four and five on June 24, 25 and 27; one more on July 11; another on July 25, two on Aug. 5, one on Aug. 11, three on Aug. 18, one on Aug. 26, 10 on Aug. 27, two on Aug. 28, one on Aug. 31, one on Sept. 1, five on Sept. 2, one on Sept. 3, one on Sept. 4, one on Sept. 10, nine on Sept. 11, one on Sept. 17, two on Sept. 21, three on Sept. 24, one on Sept. 25, two on Sept. 26, two on Sept. 29; three on Sept. 30; one on Oct. 2, two on Oct. 6; three on Oct. 7; two on Oct. 9; one on Oct. 10 and two on Oct. 13. Not all the cases are accounted for on the health district website.
Idaho recorded death No. 100 on July 9. The first death was reported March 22, after the first two cases of the virus in the state were confirmed on March 13. Death No. 200 came on Aug. 3. No. 250 was reported on Aug. 13. No. 300 was hit on Aug. 21, No. 400 was exceeded on Sept. 9 and No. 500 came on Oct. 7.
Of the statewide total, 24,699 patients have recovered and 2,086 were ever hospitalized, including 487 patients who were in intensive care units. Health care workers account for 3,233 of the confirmed cases. Three cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children have been confirmed.
Ada County continues to have the highest death and case counts — 156, with 14,604 cases. Canyon County has 104 deaths and 8,872 cases. Bonneville County stays in the third spot with 3,526 cases and 21 deaths. Kootenai County’s tally is 3,105 cases and 44 deaths. Twin Falls County reports 2,970 cases and 41 deaths. Madison County, which has the highest growth rate for confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S., now has 1,685 cases and 2 deaths. Bannock County has 1,479 cases and 8 deaths. Bingham County has 1,158 cases and 10 deaths. Payette has 1,021 cases and 9 deaths.
Cassia County has 984 cases and 8 deaths. Minidoka County is at 912 cases and 8 deaths. Jerome County has 898 cases and 7 deaths. In Blaine County, 775 people have been confirmed with the virus and 6 people have died.
Jefferson County is at 770 cases and 3 deaths. Latah county grew to 748 cases. Nez Perce County stands at 554 cases and 24 deaths. Elmore County has 420 cases and 4 deaths. Washington County reports 408 cases and 7 deaths. Bonner County's tally is 404. Gooding County has 391 cases and 2 deaths. Gem County reports 363 cases and 4 deaths. Owyhee County is at 358 cases and 5 deaths. Power County's tally is 308 cases and 1 death. Fremont County has 307 cases and 3 deaths.
Idaho County has 260 cases. Teton's count is 236 cases and 1 death. Shoshone stands at 220 cases and 18 deaths. Franklin County has 203 cases and 1 death. Benewah is at 162 cases and 3 deaths. Caribou County has 156 cases and 2 deaths. Lincoln County has 117 cases. Clearwater reports 108 cases. Valley County is at 105 cases and 1 death.
Boise County has 74 cases and 2 deaths. Boundary County stands at 71 cases and 1 death. Lewis County has 53 cases and 2 deaths. Bear Lake County also has 53 cases, and 1 death. Clark County's tally is 39 cases. Camas is at 38. Adams County now has 30 cases and 2 deaths. Oneida County has 29 cases.
Idaho health officials count only residents of a county who test positive, not visitors to any county or the state. People who get tested in one county and live in another county show up on the tally of their home county.
Many businesses throughout the state including Best Western hotels, Verizon, Walmart, Kohl's, Costco, Home Depot, Target, Lowe's, CVS, Apple, Best Buy, Hilton hotels, Dollar General, Starbucks, Kroger, Macy's and Dollar Tree stores, and The Challis Messenger and its sister Adams Publishing Group newspapers, require masks be worn inside their buildings regardless of the county's risk level.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. Emails may be sent to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov. The state health department’s COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010. A separate hotline for people feeling stressed by COVID-19 has also been set up. People can call or text 986-867-1073 or toll-free 866-947-5186 to get assistance finding help for their particular issues.
The health department recommends wearing masks and maintaining at least 6 feet distance from other people who don't live in the same home. It suggests not attending large gatherings. People are reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds.