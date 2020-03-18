The Challis Public Library will be closed from March 19 till at least March 30 in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Librarian Becky Mitchell said.
Only the building will be closed, Mitchell reported, and library staff will continue providing books through curb-side delivery. Wi-fi will still be available within the vicinity of the library. The staff will also perform a deep clean of the library during the closure.
Mitchell said library board members decided to follow the Challis school board's lead when they canceled classes Tuesday, March 17. She said recommendations from the American Library Association were also a contributing factor in board members' decision.