To keep Challis students fed and healthy while school is canceled because of the coronavirus, Challis school district employees are distributing free lunches and breakfasts to children 18 and younger at a drive-up option at the Challis Elementary School.
People need to order meals in advance, by midnight the night before. People can order for the entire week. To order, contact Food Service Director Sara Jones at jonesara@d181.k12.id.us or 208-833-2123.
Adults can also receive lunches for $4. Those must be paid for at pick-up. Challis Superintendent Lani Rembelski said a child doesn’t have to be enrolled at one of her schools to get a meal.
Meals must be picked up between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursday.s People are not allowed in the building, so staff will bring the meals to autos. Rembelski said people need to come to the school by way of Ninth Street. Signs will direct them to where they can pick up food.
Parents do not need to have their children present to pick up food. Parents can pick up meals for other children, but Rembelski said they need to inform Jones of that plan when they place their order.
Rembelski said she understands picking up the food in town isn’t ideal for parents who live outside of Challis. She and her staff are exploring options for delivering meals to students in outlying communities like Clayton, Stanley and Patterson. She’s hopeful that plan will be in place by April 6,
On March 30, bus drivers drove their usual routes and delivered cold lunches and supplies to students outside Challis. Rembelski said that was a one-time deal.
Rembelski and school board members have been discussing and preparing for this situation. Before the state-mandated closure, she said they looked at how districts that closed early kept their students fed. The decision they made isn’t ideal, Rembelski acknowledged, but it works best given the situation.
The drive-up program will operate till at least April 20, depending on whether the school closure is extended.
“I don’t anticipate trouble,” the superintendent said about the new arrangement. “I think parents will be understanding.”