State health officials want 80 percent of Idahoans vaccinated for the coronavirus by September, and so far Custer, Butte and Lemhi county residents have yet to reach the halfway point.
On Monday, 36.9 percent of Custer residents had been fully vaccinated and 40.4 percent had received at least one shot in the two-dose series. In Butte County, 33.6 percent of people were vaccinated and 39.3 percent have had at least one dose. In Lemhi, 37.9 percent of residents were fully vaccinated while 41.76 percent have had their first dose.
Mimi Taylor with Eastern Idaho Public Health said health district officials are doing everything possible to make vaccines accessible. Idaho is reporting low vaccination rates compared to the rest of the U.S. Many Idahoans are hesitant to get vaccinated, Taylor said. According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, Idaho has the fourth-highest rate of vaccine-hesitant residents in the country.
There are many reasons people don’t want to get vaccinated, Taylor said. However, there are few legitimate reasons to avoid getting a COVID-19 vaccine, she said. Health district officials are working to educate people, correct misinformation and get appointments scheduled. Options for people to get vaccinated are being expanded, Taylor said.
“We’ve provided public clinics and are now offering the opportunity for businesses and organizations to contact us,” Taylor said. Health district personnel can travel to businesses and administer vaccines. To schedule an on-site clinic, call 208-533-3223, the same number people can call to schedule a personal vaccination appointment.
“We will continue to work toward the state goal of an 80 percent vaccination rate by the fall,” Taylor said.
As of May 10, Idaho had a vaccination rate of 37.2 percent with 44 percent of state residents having received at least one dose. A breakdown by county follows.
n Ada – 47% fully vaccinated, 54% one dose
n Adams – 34% fully vaccinated, 38% one dose
n Bannock – 38% fully vaccinated, 44% one dose
n Bear Lake – 34% fully vaccinated, 39% one dose
n Benewah – 35% fully vaccinated, 39% one dose
n Bingham – 32% fully vaccinated, 38% one dose
n Blaine – 62% fully vaccinated, 76% one dose
n Boise – 23% fully vaccinated, 27% one dose
n Bonner – 33% fully vaccinated, 37% one dose
n Bonneville – 38% fully vaccinated, 46% one dose
n Boundary – 26% fully vaccinated, 31% one dose
n Camas – 35% fully vaccinated, 37% one dose
n Canyon – 30% fully vaccinated, 36% one dose
n Caribou – 29% fully vaccinated, 34% one dose
n Cassia – 24% fully vaccinated, 30% one dose
n Clark – 30% fully vaccinated, 36% one dose
n Clearwater – 30% fully vaccinated, 33% one dose
n Elmore – 25% fully vaccinated, 28% one dose
n Franklin – 29% fully vaccinated, 33% one dose
n Fremont – 30% fully vaccinated, 38% one dose
n Gem – 29% fully vaccinated, 33% one dose
n Gooding – 30% fully vaccinated, 35% one dose
n Idaho – 24% fully vaccinated, 26% one dose
n Jefferson – 30% fully vaccinated, 36% one dose
n Jerome – 29% fully vaccinated, 36% one dose
n Kootenai – 33% fully vaccinated, 39% one dose
n Latah – 40% fully vaccinated, 46% one dose
n Lewis – 36% fully vaccinated, 40% one dose
n Lincoln – 28% fully vaccinated, 34% one dose
n Madison – 26% fully vaccinated, 37% one dose
n Minidoka – 27% fully vaccinated, 33% one dose
n Nez Perce – 31% fully vaccinated, 35% one dose
n Oneida – 32% fully vaccinated, 37% one dose
n Owyhee – 22% fully vaccinated, 26% one dose
n Payette – 24% fully vaccinated, 28% one dose
n Power – 43% fully vaccinated, 49% one dose
n Shoshone – 34% fully vaccinated, 38% one dose
n Teton – 40% fully vaccinated, 47% one dose
n Twin Falls – 34% fully vaccinated, 40% one dose
n Valley – 47% fully vaccinated, 55% one dose
n Washington – 30% fully vaccinated, 36% one dose