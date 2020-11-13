The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Idaho has continued to jump daily in the last week.
When data was compiled the evening of Friday, Nov. 13, the state health department reported a total of 79,798 people have been confirmed with the virus since March, and the state's death toll has increased to 752, including one death this week in Lemhi County, a woman in her 70s.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported Friday that 580,624 tests have been conducted on 424,415 people in Idaho.
Of the total count, health department officials report 34,482 people have recovered from the virus while 3,102 were ever hospitalized, including 602 who spent time in intensive care units. The number of health care workers infected with COVID now stands at 4,457. And, six children have been confirmed with cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome.
The first death in Idaho was reported March 22, after the first two cases of the virus in the state were confirmed on March 13. Idaho recorded death No. 100 on July 9. Death No. 200 came on Aug. 3. No. 300 was hit on Aug. 21. No. 400 was exceeded on Sept. 9, No. 500 came on Oct. 7. No. 600 came Oct. 29 and No. 700 was surpassed on Nov. 10.
Custer County has 119 total cases, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, of which 15 are active cases. One death has been confirmed in Custer County. Custer County is in the minimal-risk category for transmission. Lemhi County has 33 active cases from its total of 383 cases. Five Lemhi County residents have died from the virus. It is listed in the critical category. Butte County's tally stood at 7 active cases on Friday, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health, with 112 total cases. It's in the high-risk category, as is every county in that health district.
Custer reported its first case on March 25; the second on March 30; numbers three, four and five on June 24, 25 and 27; one more on July 11; another on July 25, two on Aug. 5, one on Aug. 11, three on Aug. 18, one on Aug. 26, 10 on Aug. 27, two on Aug. 28, one on Aug. 31, one on Sept. 1, five on Sept. 2, one on Sept. 3, one on Sept. 4, one on Sept. 10, nine on Sept. 11, one on Sept. 17, two on Sept. 21, three on Sept. 24, one on Sept. 25, two on Sept. 26, two on Sept. 29; three on Sept. 30; one on Oct. 2, two on Oct. 6; three on Oct. 7; two on Oct. 9; one on Oct. 10; two on Oct. 13; seven on Oct. 14; two on Oct. 15; one on Oct. 16; one on Oct. 17; one on Oct. 22; one on Oct. 24; one on Oct. 28; one on Oct. 31; two on Nov. 1; one on Nov. 3; two on Nov. 4; two on Nov. 5; five on Nov. 10; two on Nov. 11; seven on Nov. 12 and one on Nov. 13. Not all the cases are accounted for on the health district website.
Ada County continues to have the highest death and case counts — 204, with 20,922 cases. Canyon County has 128 deaths and 12,137 cases. Bonneville County stays in the third spot with 5,834 cases and 43 deaths. Kootenai County’s tally is 5,670 cases and 61 deaths. Twin Falls County reports 5,664 cases and 68 deaths. Bannock County has 3,344 cases and 20 deaths. Madison County has 3,271 cases and 7 deaths. Bingham County has 2,046 cases and 26 deaths.
Cassia County reports 1,776 cases and 14 deaths. Nez Perce County has 1,618 cases and 27 deaths. Jerome County has 1,578 cases and 10 deaths. In Minidoka County the tally is 1,473 cases and 12 deaths. Latah County reports 1,329 cases and 1 death. Payette has 1,320 cases and 13 deaths. The count in Jefferson County is 1,227 with 5 deaths. In Blaine County, 1,075 people have been confirmed with the virus and 7 people have died.
The count in Gooding County is 818 with 9 deaths. Elmore County has 725 cases and 4 deaths. Bonner County has 696 cases and 2 deaths. Fremont County has 606 cases and 7 deaths. Washington County reports 577 cases and 9 deaths. Gem County reports 558 cases and 6 deaths. Idaho County's tally is 521 cases and 4 deaths. Owyhee County is at 466 cases and 5 deaths. Franklin tallies 461 cases and 4 deaths. In Teton County, there are 423 cases and 2 deaths. Power County has 412 cases and 2 deaths.
Lemhi County has 382 cases and 5 deaths. In Caribou County, the total case number is 374 with 5 deaths. Shoshone stands at 371 cases and 21 deaths.
Lincoln County has 298 cases and 7 deaths. Boundary stands at 286 cases and 1 death. The count in Clearwater County is 245 cases. Benewah is at 218 cases and 3 deaths.
Valley County reports 187 cases and 1 death. Lewis County has 145 cases and 3 deaths. In Bear Lake County, 126 cases have been confirmed and 1 death. Custer County has 119 cases and 1 death. In Butte County, 112 cases are confirmed. The tally in Boise County is 111 cases and 2 deaths.
Oneida stands at 91 cases. Adams County has 89 cases and 2 deaths. Camas County has 51 cases and Clark County stands at 45 cases.
Idaho health officials count only residents of a county who test positive, not visitors to any county or the state. People who get tested in one county and live in another county show up on the tally of their home county.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. Emails may be sent to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov. The state health department’s COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010. A separate hotline for people feeling stressed by COVID-19 has also been set up. People can call or text 986-867-1073 or toll-free 866-947-5186 to get assistance finding help for their particular issues.
The health department recommends wearing masks and maintaining at least 6 feet distance from other people who don't live in the same home. It suggests not attending large gatherings. People are reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds.