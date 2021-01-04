The number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in Idaho continues to grow.
At the end of the day Sunday, 1,448 Idahoans had died from the virus. A total of 142,507 people have been infected with COVID-19 since last March. Of that, 60,820 people have recovered. Another 5,706 residents spent some time in a hospital for their illness, including 1,030 who were in intensive care. The count includes 7,147 health care workers. Another 7,371 people have the virus, but are asymptomatic.
Nine children have been confirmed with cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome, including at least one who died.
In the couple of weeks a vaccine has been available, 19,569 people in Idaho have been vaccinated.
Testing continues at a brisk pace with 549,099 people being tested.
Custer County has had 204 total confirmed cases, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, of which four are active cases. Custer County is in the moderate-risk category for transmission. Two Custer County residents have died from coronavirus.
Lemhi County has six active cases from its total of 465 cases. Nine Lemhi County residents have died from the virus. It is also listed in the moderate risk for transmission category. Butte County's tally stood at seven active cases on Tuesday, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health, with 161 total cases. It's in the high-risk category, as is every county in that health district. The first death was reported Jan. 2 in Butte County.
The first death in Idaho was reported March 22, after the first two cases of the virus in the state were confirmed on March 13. Idaho recorded death No. 100 on July 9. Death No. 200 came on Aug. 3. No. 300 was hit on Aug. 21. No. 400 was exceeded on Sept. 9, No. 500 came on Oct. 7. No. 600 came Oct. 29. No. 700 was surpassed on Nov. 10, before No. 800 was topped Nov. 18; 900 exceeded on Nov. 27 and 1,000 topped on Dec. 3. It took less than a month to record another 448 deaths.
Custer reported its first case on March 25; the second on March 30; numbers three, four and five on June 24, 25 and 27; one more on July 11; another on July 25, two on Aug. 5, one on Aug. 11, three on Aug. 18, one on Aug. 26, 10 on Aug. 27, two on Aug. 28, one on Aug. 31, one on Sept. 1, five on Sept. 2, one on Sept. 3, one on Sept. 4, one on Sept. 10, nine on Sept. 11, one on Sept. 17, two on Sept. 21, three on Sept. 24, one on Sept. 25, two on Sept. 26, two on Sept. 29; three on Sept. 30; one on Oct. 2, two on Oct. 6; three on Oct. 7; two on Oct. 9; one on Oct. 10; two on Oct. 13; seven on Oct. 14; two on Oct. 15; one on Oct. 16; one on Oct. 17; one on Oct. 22; one on Oct. 24; one on Oct. 28; one on Oct. 31; two on Nov. 1; one on Nov. 3; two on Nov. 4; two on Nov. 5; five on Nov. 10; two on Nov. 11; seven on Nov. 12; one on Nov. 13; one on Nov. 14; one on Nov. 16; six on Nov. 18; three on Nov. 19; one on Nov. 21; three on Nov. 21; two on Nov. 23; two on Nov. 24; three on Nov. 25; four on Dec. 1; three on Dec. 5; three on Dec. 7; seven on Dec. 8; two on Dec. 9; four on Dec. 10; one on Dec. 12; six on Dec. 15; one on Dec. 16; two on Dec. 17; two on Dec. 19; one on Dec. 20; one on Dec. 23; two on Dec. 24; three on Dec. 28; one on Dec. 29 and two on Dec. 30. Not all the cases are accounted for on the health district website.
Ada County continues to have the highest death and case counts — 358, with 38,681 cases. Canyon County has 221 deaths and 20,849 cases. Kootenai County remains in the third spot with 12,852 cases and 116 deaths.
Bonneville County reports 10,475 cases and 117 deaths. Twin Falls County reports 7,978 cases and 113 deaths. Bannock County has 6,489 cases and 65 deaths. Madison County has 5,277 cases and 18 deaths. Bingham County has 3,677 cases and 47 deaths. Nez Perce County has 3,027 cases and 44 deaths.
Cassia County reports 2,568 cases and 20 deaths. Jerome County has 2,236 cases and 16 deaths. Latah County reports 2,154 cases and 6 deaths. Jefferson County reports 2,093 cases and 15 deaths. Payette has 2,082 cases and 23 deaths. In Minidoka County the tally is 2,071 cases and 23 deaths. Bonner County has 2,010 cases and 13 deaths.
In Blaine County, 1,569 people have been confirmed with the virus and 13 people have died. Gem County stands at 1,436 cases and 22 deaths. In Elmore County, 1,359 cases have been confirmed and 9 people have died. The count in Gooding County is 1,152 with 18 deaths. Idaho County has 1,024 cases and 15 deaths. Washington County reports 1,003 cases and 15 deaths.
Franklin County reports 927 cases and 8 deaths. Owyhee County is at 896 cases and 20 deaths. In Fremont County, the tally is 877 cases and 14 deaths. Shoshone County has 851 cases and 26 deaths. Clearwater County reports 825 cases and 6 deaths.
In Teton County, there are 736 cases and 2 deaths. Boundary County has 569 cases and 7 deaths. Power County has 547 cases and 5 deaths. Caribou County has 540 cases and 10 deaths. Valley County has 491 cases and 3 deaths. In Lemhi County, there have been 465 confirmed cases and 9 deaths. Benewah has 438 cases and 4 deaths. Lincoln's count is 436 cases and 9 deaths.
In Lewis County, the count is 342 cases and 5 deaths. Bear Lake County has 276 cases and 2 deaths. Oneida County has 251 cases and 2 deaths. Boise County stands at 242 cases and 2 deaths. Custer County has 204 cases and 2 deaths. In Butte County, 164 cases are confirmed and one death reported.
Just two counties have fewer than 100 cases reported. Camas County has 57 cases and Clark County stands at 53 cases.
Idaho health officials count only residents of a county who test positive, not visitors to any county or the state. People who get tested in one county and live in another county show up on the tally of their home county.
In East Idaho, people may call the coronavirus hotline at 208-522-0310 or 855-533-3160 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have questions about the virus answered. Emails may be sent to COVIDQuestions@eiph.idaho.gov. The state health department’s COVID-19 hotline number is 888-330-3010. A separate hotline for people feeling stressed by COVID-19 has also been set up. People can call or text 986-867-1073 or toll-free 866-947-5186 to get assistance finding help for their particular issues.
Health officials agree people should wear masks, maintain at least 6 feet distance from other people who don't live in the same home and not gather in groups of more than 10 people. People are reminded to frequently disinfect areas that are commonly touched and to wash their hands often for at least 20 seconds.