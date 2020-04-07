Challis Mayor Mike Barrett chose to follow Gov. Brad Little’s lead and will keep City Hall closed till at least April 15, meaning future public meetings, including the April 9 council meeting, will occur by some form of telecommunication.
“This will be tough,” the mayor said. “We like to have an open, friendly office.”
The 1 p.m. Thursday, April 9 meeting agenda includes a presentation by a Custer County commissioner about placing modular units at the courthouse which would be used to house prisoners. The county must receive a special use permit from the city to do that. Besides this presentation, the city must conduct a public hearing on the request. Barrett expects that hearing to occur in late April or early May.
Health officials now recommend no more than 10 people at any gathering while the coronavirus remains a threat. To meet that recommendation, two council members will participate in this week’s meeting by phone. The only people allowed in the building during the meeting will be the mayor, city employees, two other council members and whoever is presenting to the council.
“Our intent is to keep the meeting to six to eight people,” Barrett said.
The public can participate via a Facebook Live broadcast.
“I’m not a fan of it, but we’re trying to keep the meeting open,” Barrett said of the live-stream option.
For the public hearing on the modular unit addition, city officials are considering using Zoom, a telecommunication service that allows people to connect over video. That will likely also be carried on Facebook Live as well.
Barrett doesn’t know if this will be the new norm going forward. He’s hopeful city business will return to normal soon.