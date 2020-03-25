A 66-year tradition ends in April when there will be no Easter egg hunt in Challis.
Members of the Florence Chapter No. 79 Order of Eastern Star canceled the April 11 event because of recommendations that people don’t gather in large groups because of the possibility of transmitting the coronavirus.
Cary Tuggle of the Eastern Star chapter in Idaho said canceling the event was a tough decision for members to make, but because the hunt draws so many people into Challis, they knew they needed to cancel it.
The Challis-Mackay RiverCats baseball players won’t distribute the meals that people pre-ordered as planned on March 29. Coach Ryan Millick said the barbecue brisket or tri-tip meals will instead be distributed on Sunday, April 26. With the later meal distribution date, it’s not too late to order a meal and support the team, he said. People should reach out to the RiverCats via the team’s Facebook page, he said.
Board members of Custer Telephone Cooperative postponed the member meeting that had been set for March 25. A new date hasn’t yet been selected, Krista Koeppen of the cooperative said. Members will receive notice of the new meeting date no later than 10 days before it’s scheduled, she said.
Custer County commissioners are meeting telephonically on March 25 instead of in person. The courthouse was closed to the public on March 19 after commissioners held an emergency meeting the day before and voted to lock the doors. People can still call the courthouse for help. County employees are still working. The Sheriff’s Office remains open.
The GT Club postponed its card games until April 9 at the senior center. Ellie Corrigan hosts that meeting.
Besides cancellations, most government agencies have closed the doors to their offices, but employees continue working.
Challis City Hall’s door was locked Monday, March 23. Employees continue working, answering the phone and responding to email messages, Mayor Mike Barrett said. People may schedule appointments if they need in-person help.
Barrett asks that people returning from their winter homes or people who have visited any communities where COVID-19 cases have been confirmed quarantine themselves for 14 days to make sure they don’t have the virus.
The visitor centers at all state parks in Idaho were closed on March 19 as a precautionary measure, according to Senior Public Information Officer Craig Quintana with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. That includes the Land of the Yankee Fork State Park. The visitor centers will remain closed through April, possibly longer depending on the progression of the COVID-19 virus, he said.
But, Quintana said, the grounds at state parks remain open and employees are on site to help visitors as needed. He suggests visitors call the state park they plan to visit to get questions answered. The Land of the Yankee Fork State Park number is 208-879-5244.
Some camping options at state parks remain available, but all hands-on activities and group events are canceled, Quintana said. Premium cabins, camper cabins, yurts and picnic shelters have been closed to reduce infection potential. Those facilities are also closed until at least April 30.
Quintana urges people to visit state parks “to experience the outdoors and fresh air as an alternative to staying sheltered indoors.” It’s easy to follow the social distancing recommendation of staying six feet away from other people while at an Idaho state park, he said.
The Challis, Mackay and Salmon school districts all closed their doors last week. Some of the school closure times overlap with spring breaks, extending the break for students. Salmon school board members were scheduled to meet this week to determine when they’ll reopen schools. Challis schools are scheduled to re-open March 30. Mackay officials said they’d resume classes on April 2.
The Challis library is closed until March 30. Employees are working and people can call ahead to check out books and then pick them up at the door. The library number is 208-879-4267.
All Forest Service offices are closed to the public, but employees continue working. People may call or email and appointments for specific reasons may be scheduled.
Visitor services at national parks throughout southern Idaho, including Craters of the Moon National Monument, are suspended until further notice. Visitor centers are closed but the parks remain open “to provide healthy options for the public.”
Many local businesses have closed their doors to the public to lower the threat of spreading the virus, but most remain staffed and are doing business by phone and email and some are offering curbside delivery to customers who call ahead. Some businesses have opted to completely close their doors.
The Messenger office remains closed to the public, but all three employees are healthy and working. Phone calls are being answered, emails read and processed and customer needs can be accommodated. Messenger staffers can still arrange to make photocopies or send faxes or handle any of the other customer service needs that were previously handled on a walk-in basis.
The office was closed last week as a precaution as it became apparent the virus was spreading rapidly. Since the Adams Publishing Group decision, many other entities and businesses have followed suit, not only in Challis, but across the country.
People can call the Messenger office at 208-879-4445 or send an email to info@challismessenger.com.
News stories about the coronavirus are updated frequently on the Messenger’s website, www.challismessenger.com.