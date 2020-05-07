Challis church organizers had varied responses to Gov. Brad Little’s decision to end the statewide lock-down stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, with some trying to return things to as close as normal as possible.
“It’s the beginning of the next chapter,” Deacon Dennis Rotondo of St. Louise Catholic Church said. “We are trying our best to get back to normal, spiritually speaking.”
Gov. Little announced at the end of last month Idaho would reopen in four phases. The first phase allows for places of worship to open up for public services, but attendees need to follow strict health guidelines.
Holding a belated Easter Mass last Sunday, Rotondo told Catholic parishioners that some slight adjustments will be necessary to worship together. When churchgoers arrived for the first service since the coronavirus-caused lock-down began, they were given a mask and a hand wipe.
Church member Ray Simon instructed people to wear their masks during the service at all times and to wipe down the area where they sat before they left. When preparing to receive Communion, the Catholics waited along the sides of the pews instead of lining up in the middle aisle. The Rev. John Gathungu didn’t touch the host when he passed it out to waiting hands but instead used a pair of tweezers.
“We’re just trying to keep folks healthy,” Rotondo said.
The Rev. Bob Papac with the Calvary Chapel said members of his church were happy the governor opened up places of worship. About half of his congregation attended the chapel’s first public service in more than a month, Papac said.
“It was great to be able to open our doors again,” Papac said.
The Catholics held their service inside the Challis Community Church on Sunday since their usual place of worship is under construction. Helen Winegarner, a member of the Community Church congregation, said she was happy to hear the Catholics followed social distancing and sanitation rules as they had been asked to do.
Winegarner said her congregation won’t resume public services in the near future. Church members need to be particularly careful going forward, she said, because most of them are 60 or older.
“We’re putting it off and playing it safe,” Winegarner said.
Bishop Mike Hansen with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints echoed Winegarner’s concerns about safety. He and other Challis LDS members are waiting on word from the church’s president before holding public services.
“We certainly don’t want to get our congregation sick,” Hansen said.
Winegarner and Hansen said members of their churches will continue to worship in the safety of their homes. Winegarner said since her church already doesn’t have anyone to lead services they stream another service online, which can easily be done at home.
“We joke and say if we don’t like a bishop, we can fire him and turn on another,” Winegarner said.
The Rev. Scott Sinz with Mountain Valley Baptist Church said his church will resume public services, but chose not to comment further.