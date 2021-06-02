Oliver Nathan, 14, was one of the first children in Idaho to get the coronavirus vaccine in mid-May.
Within an hour after the FDA OK'd the shot for children between the ages of 12 and 15, Nathan's friend messaged him about the news and he was inoculated at Mountain View Hospital in Idaho Falls.
After his middle school closed last spring, a "bubble" of close friends were the only ones he saw without masks and distancing. He decided to attend school online only this year. He wanted to be safe -- both his parents are doctors specializing in infectious disease.
Masks and distancing were "pretty inconvenient," he said, but better than contracting a novel virus.
"We don't really know, or at least I don't really know, the long-term effects of COVID because it really has only been around for a year," Nathan said in a phone interview.
He isn't the only child who's been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Idaho. But he's one of relatively few. About 9 percent of youths age 12 to 15 in Idaho, about 9,400 kids, have received at least their first shot. Just shy of 11,500 teens age 16 and 17 have received at least one vaccination.
Amy Gamett, who directs clinical services at Eastern Idaho Public Health, said she expects more children to be vaccinated as fall approaches. Kids can get only the two-dose vaccine by Pfizer. The shot uses new mRNA technology to coax immune systems into responding to an imaginary coronavirus infection.
Anyone can contract the coronavirus, including kids. Contracting the virus can keep kids out of school and infected kids can pass the disease along to at-risk family members, teachers or others. A January study suggested that children who contract COVID-19 may suffer long-term complications from COVID-19, a group of people commonly called long-haulers. While children are much less likely to show symptoms, or even show severe symptoms, it is possible, said Dr. Tyler Mayo, an Idaho Falls family doctor.
Vaccinating children "wouldn't just be protecting them," Mayo said, "but other people they come into contact with."
During a May Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel meeting to review pediatric vaccine data, one official pointed out how risky COVID-19 is for children. Data reviewed said 22.2 million kids between 5 and 17 years old have contracted COVID-19 and 127 children have died, according to online health news outlet Stat.
"CDC epidemiologist Sara Oliver noted that while that number appears low, with that many deaths COVID would have ranked in the top 10 causes of death among children in 2019, the last year for which cause of death data are available," Stat reported.
Unvaccinated people who don't wear masks will spread the coronavirus more, Mayo said. The vaccines don't guarantee you won't catch the virus, but evidence suggests vaccines are incredibly effective at not only preventing all COVID-19 cases, but severe cases that land people in hospitals or morgues.
"People who have been vaccinated, according to CDC guidelines, are good without a mask (in most situations)," Mayo said. "However we can't guarantee that every one of them gained 100 percent immunity, so we want to reduce their risk. But there will also be people in our community that don't wear masks regardless of vaccination status."