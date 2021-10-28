A third event has joined the fun and games lineup for this Saturday, Oct. 30.
A fall festival is planned from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Living Waters Ranch. Mike and Tiffany NewMyer are organizing the festival which will feature carnival games and refreshments, with a bonfire to keep people warm. The outdoor event will be behind Shiloh Lodge. NewMyer said signs will be up directing people where to park at the ranch, located at 3599 Garden Creek Road.
Among the planned games are various bean bag tosses, a ring toss, busting balloons with darts and a cake walk where you win prizes, but not cakes.
A Halloween party is scheduled at the Challis Public Library at the same time, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday. People who attend both events can get a punch card and be entered into a raffle drawing.
The library’s event is focused on Halloween and costumes are encouraged. Treats will be available and prizes offered at the game and activity stations.
Earlier Saturday, a Halloween event is planned at the Heart of Idaho Animal Sanctuary at noon. People can buy a pumpkin to feed to the sanctuary’s potbellied pigs or bring their own pumpkin to feed to the pigs.
The pigs and the rest of the sanctuary’s animals will be available to have their photos taken with guests Saturday. Halloween costumes are welcome for the photos. The sanctuary is at 2948 U.S. Highway 93, just north of Challis.