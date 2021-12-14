Learning about the structure of a cow from a real skeleton is one of Idaho State 4-H President Caleb Hampton’s favorite memories associated with the program. Hampton wants to use the knowledge he’s gained in 4-H and FFA to study natural resources and become a geographic information system specialist.
Learning about the structure of a cow from a real skeleton is one of Idaho State 4-H President Caleb Hampton’s favorite memories associated with the program. Hampton wants to use the knowledge he’s gained in 4-H and FFA to study natural resources and become a geographic information system specialist.
Idaho State 4-H President Caleb Hampton pledged to a life of helping people and he’s got a plan for how he’s going to do it.
The Mackay High School senior’s “dream job” is to be a geographic information system specialist. Using satellites, maps, eyewitness accounts and a metal detector, Hampton wants to go to Germany and recover the bodies of World War II soldiers who are listed as missing in action.
The education required for the job is daunting, but Hampton said growing up in programs like 4-H and FFA set him up for success in that regard. Along with being the 4-H state president, Hampton is the president of the Mackay FFA chapter and vice president of organization's South Upper Snake River district. The youth service organizations are more than just “the blue jackets and showing pigs,” although he admitted the FFA jacket is a perk. They teach leadership, employment acquisition and teamwork, Hampton said. There are state competitions that test FFA members on their interview and resume-building skills, knowledge Hampton intends to use throughout his life.
Being extroverted, Hampton said one of the important things he’s taken from 4-H and FFA is teamwork. He said he has a tendency to take projects over and he’s trying to be more cooperative with his fellow officers. Hampton said he learned that lesson by making mistakes.
The state position has also allowed him to travel — one of his favorite parts of being president. “I love meeting new people,” he said.
Hampton said he tries to engage people whenever possible. At the recent FFA national convention in Indianapolis he and a friend played a game where they randomly went up to other people at the convention and challenged them to a game of rock, paper, scissors. Whoever played the most games won, but Hampton said it was more about introducing himself and getting to know FFA members from across the U.S.
The culmination of his experiences in FFA and 4-H will come after high school. He plans to study natural resources at the College of Southern Idaho for two years and get his GIS specialist certification. After that he’ll get a bachelor’s degree in natural resources from the University of Idaho.
Once he becomes an FFA and 4-H alum, Hampton said he won’t quit the organizations. He said he’ll always be part of them because the organizations have given him so much.