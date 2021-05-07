It took less than 45 minutes for Challis residents to clear the Forest Service out of free trees on Arbor Day.
Forest Technician Terry Warner, who gave away 75 Douglas fir seedlings outside the Challis Forest Service office to celebrate Arbor Day, said in the first 30 minutes he had more than 30 customers. At two seedlings per person, Warner joked that he would have to dip into his supply of free trees for Mackay, his next stop in the distribution effort.
Forest Service workers give out seedlings every year in Custer and Lemhi counties to celebrate the holiday. Arbor Day was established about 150 years ago. People are asked to plant a tree on the last Friday of April.
Warner said it’s good to get trees in the ground. His coworkers were busy with others things, so Warner volunteered to hand out trees.
“I don’t mind, it’s a nice thing to do,” he said. It was an especially nice day to hang outside, one of the perks of manning the tree distribution.
Most people picked up trees for themselves, but Warner said one person picked up a couple for an injured neighbor. This is in contrast to last year, when several people asked for extra seedlings to give to friends and family who didn’t feel safe going out because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tommy Gionet, one of Warner’s coworkers, got the last couple of seedlings pegged to be given away in Challis. Gionet picked up seedlings last year, but said they didn’t last long after deer got to them. Gionet said he was happy he got some replacements before the supply ran out.