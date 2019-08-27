People have a chance to learn about Idaho, its rivers and “the miracle of wild salmon,” and observe wild salmon spawning in the streams of their birth at the annual Sawtooth Salmon Festival in Stanley.
The event is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 30, and Saturday, Aug. 31.
It begins with a lecture by Russ Thurow at 5 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Stanley Museum. He’ll discuss the history, status and recovery of wild Chinook salmon in central Idaho.
The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 31, based at the museum. Food and beer will be available. Local musicians will perform and people can head out for tours to see salmon spawning. Games for kids are on tap, too.
More information can be found online at idahorivers.org/news-events.