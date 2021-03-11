Until about five years ago, Stanley resident Ben Forsgren said he never considered being a writer.
Co-owner of the Lower Stanley Country Story with his wife, Janet, Forsgren said it took a heart attack to finally make time and put pen to paper. Six months of writing and four years of editing later, Forsgren self published “The Wind in the Wild,” a fictional story that on its surface is about a young boy and his dog learning to survive for 10 years in the Western wilderness. However, Forsgren said the story touches on deeper themes that are dear to him, such as respecting nature, learning to appreciate friendship and accepting yourself.
While the story and characters are fictional, Forsgren drew from his own history and life experiences to make it all come to life. Similar to the young boy, who remains unnamed till the end of the story, Forsgren started his life on a cattle farm.
Just like the young boy in the beginning of the book, “I can remember crawling through the old barn, getting the eggs,” the author said.
Forsgren used a similar methodology to create the boy’s dog, which he referred to as the only true character in the book. Other characters were fabrications based on himself and several other people, but the dog was a pure re-creation of one of the best pets he ever had, Forsgren said.
The relationship between the boy and his dog as they fight to survive forms the crux of the story. Through their trials, Forsgren said people will slowly understand what he wants to get across with his story. Just like the boy, Forsgren said people will see the wild as a beautiful place, but one that should be treated with caution and respect.
As he worked, Forsgren learned the hardest part of writing a novel isn’t the writing, but rather the editing.
“I learned so much about punctuation,” Forsgren said ruefully. “Punctuation is a whole other language in and of itself.”
Despite the difficulties, Forsgren learned to love the writing process while he was recovering from his heart attack. In the editing portion he learned that an author has to trust his audience’s imagination.
When he was cutting out large chunks of his story per the advice of his proofreader, Forsgren feared he was losing a lot of important details that readers needed to understand the story.
However, he eventually understood people are smart enough to get where he wants them to go, even without extraneous directions. Based on how people have received the book since he published it, Forsgren said making his book leaner was the right decision.
He’s sold about 50 copies and has yet to hear a negative comment. He theorized that’s because he doesn’t let the truth get in the way of telling a good story. Forsgren tried to be as accurate as he could in story about a small child surviving alone in the wilderness with his pet, but at the end of the day, readers want to be entertained.
“You want to have fun with it,” Forsgren said, which is why he took a little dramatic license when coming up with situations for the boy and dog to tackle.
Now the book been out for several months and he’s gotten a little feedback, he has plans to continue writing. With his second outing, Forsgren said he wants to write a children’s’ book. Before that, however, he said he wants to spend this summer pushing “The Wind in the Wild” to the many people who visit Stanley. He wants to get as much feedback as he can especially from people who don’t know him and can give him their honest thoughts.
“I had one lady come into the store and buy two more copies after her first one,” Forsgren said, “which I think is a good sign.”