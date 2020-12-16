Earlier this month, North Custer Rural firefighters went into the cold to put out a burning auto near the bison jumps off Idaho Highway 75.
“I think we were still in the teens at that time,” Fire Chief Larry Garey said. “We didn’t notice so much because of our thick gear and the burning car.”
On Dec. 6, eight firefighters responded to the call at 12:26 a.m. alongside the Challis ambulance and Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy Trevor Downey. Using a fire engine and a brush truck, Garey said they had the fire out in about 10 to 15 minutes. For this, Garey said he was grateful.
The longer a fire lasts, the more water firefighters have to use to put it out. On nights like that, Garey said any large amount of water sprayed into the air would have quickly covered the first responders in ice.
The fire started under the hood, Garey said, near the rear of the engine. The fire chief said the driver wasn’t aware of the fire until he pulled over.
“He was having some mechanical problems and when he opened up the hood, the engine was burning,” Garey said.
Although he couldn’t determine what started the fire, Garey narrowed it down to two possibilities. Either it was an electrical fire that burned some wires, Garey said, or a nest built by a bird or rat that went unnoticed and caught fire.
Either way, the damage to the vehicle was extensive enough to render it non-drivable, Garey said.
“It wasn’t his fault, these things happen,” Garey said of the driver.