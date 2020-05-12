With the purchase of the Challis Lodge and Custer Land Management, Mia and Andy Baker want to help Challis grow without taking away the town’s charm.
“We love it here,” said Mia, who moved to Challis last August with her family. “People have been thrilled with both decisions.”
Mia is new to Challis, but Andy was born and raised here. Before moving to Challis they lived in Washington, but that didn’t suit Andy. Mia said it has always been her husband’s dream to move back to Challis and own a business, specifically a restaurant.
“He’s had his eye on that business for about a year and a half,” Mia said, referring to the Challis Lodge.
Changes are planned to the Lodge, but they will come slowly, Mia said. The Bakers are balancing between remodeling the restaurant and hotel for new, younger clientele while still remaining a favorite for long-time patrons. Possible improvements include adding an outside eating area, a garden and a horseshoe pit, Mia said.
“We’re gonna clean it up, but still try to keep that traditional feel,” Mia said. “We really want to make this the place to go in Challis.”
The Bakers have to deal with Idaho’s phased reopening plan as the state emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. Originally hoping to open the restaurant as soon as possible, Mia said they will have to wait a few weeks until restaurants are allowed to open dining rooms again on May 16.
The Bakers are working with personnel at East Idaho Public Health on their opening plan, including the social distancing measures they will put in place and sanitation methods they will use. Part of the plan is the bar will remain closed till June but patrons will be able to order drinks at their dining tables.
The Bakers are worried the phased reopening will have a negative effect on their new business. With the busy season right around the corner, Mia worries people won’t want to travel right away. The pandemic also prompted the Bakers to delay remodeling the restaurant.
However, Mia said she tries not to get too worried because the Lodge won’t be her family’s main source of income. With Andy working for Salmon River Electric and her operating Custer Land Management, they’ll be able to treat the Lodge more as an experiment than a risky venture.
She recently became certified as a Realtor, which is part of the reason she bought Custer Land Management. She is a strong believer in home ownership and wants to help transition renters into homeowners by finding them their ideal homes.
“Challis is a great place to buy,” Mia said.
It will be “business as usual” at Custer Land Management, she said.
The new business ventures are the culmination of years of planning by the Bakers. They have always dreamed about being business owners, and getting to follow through in Andy’s hometown, despite the obstacles, is icing on the cake, Mia said.