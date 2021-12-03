Coach Tyler Thayn walks youth players through the steps to properly shoot a basketball. Thayn and other volunteers organized a youth basketball camp for first- through sixth-graders in the Challis middle school gym. Sessions continue through Dec. 21.
A youth camp to teach fundamentals of basketball is underway in Challis.
Tyler Thayn is leading the camp that began Nov. 29. The program continues through Dec. 21. Although the coaches and organizers prefer people register in advance, Thayn said “we’re not too fussy about that.”
Practices start at 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays for children in first through sixth grades. Girls practice Mondays and Wednesdays and boys get the court Tuesdays and Thursday at the middle school gym.
At Monday’s practice, coaches Marta Pierson and Mariah Nigg said the camps are important in instilling knowledge essential to basketball. Because the participants are young, Pierson said the focus is on form. When teaching her group of girls to play defense, Pierson made sure their stances were wide as they shuffled across the court.
Nigg was in charge of dribbling drills. As players tried to keep the ball under them when they ran across the court, Nigg recalled participating in similar camps when she was a kid. They were a definite benefit, Nigg said, especially when the game became more skill based as she got older.
“We’re building basic skills so that they can better themselves later on,” Nigg said.
Thayn said along with teaching the basics of basketball, the camp helps show kids that competition can be fun. The fun will culminate in December when camp participants play against one another, Thayn said. “We’re also trying to get a game with Salmon,” Thayn said. “Hopefully we can make that happen.”
To register for future sessions, contact Thayn at 208-365-7501.