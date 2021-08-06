With about twice as many bikers roaring into town compared to last year, Elk Bend Biker Bash organizers said they are encouraged to keep the good times rolling.
Organizer Cache Morse, who throws his leg over a red 1993 Harley-Davidson Super Glide, said the event is the brainchild of he and his wife Anitra and their friends Billie Jo and Troy Olsen. The Olsens, who own the Dusty Mule Bar and Grill, started riding with the Morses a couple years ago after they all found out they were connected to Sturgis, South Dakota.
Home to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and a motorcycle museum, Morse said his wife and the Olsens once lived in the renowned biker town. With all of them being longtime riders, they thought it would be fun to put together a motorcycle event and bring some attention to their roadside community.
Hoping to draw adults and children, the organizers chose to include a mechanical bull and dunk tank provided by Elk Bend first responders as part of the fun. Proceeds for the biker bash went to the first responders and Gateway Therapeutic Riding.
Alongside the bikes, bull and dunk tank, Twelve Mile Cabins owner Tim Stehr made sure people were well fed with pit-roasted pork. The process of turning the pig into barbecue so juicy it was bursting out of the skin began three weeks before the biker bash, when Stehr began brining the meat. Using a recipe from Pennsylvania, where it is a German-based tradition to eat pork on New Year's, Stehr said he added the seasonings after neutralizing the salt in the meat with fresh water. He then "stuck right with it" for 14 hours the night before the bash, making sure the pig roasted properly.
As Stehr and other volunteers stripped meat from the bones, Troy Olsen couldn't help himself and tasted a few bites. As he nibbled, Olsen said it was great to see the event grow from last year. Not only does it benefit his business, he said, but also his community.
Olsen's daughter Chay Farrand agreed and said the event is a "nice little bump" for Elk Bend. As she helped the 22 bikers who registered their rides for the people's choice award, Farrand said part of the appeal of the bash is that all the fun is based around charities. Organizers suggested $10 donations for the food and fun when people got their plates, but Farrand said any donation was fine. They wanted as many people to show up as possible, she said, without worry of not being able to afford it.
As they waited in line for supper, Toby and Sandy Bontrager said they made the right choice when they decided to stop by the biker bash. Originally in the area to check out Salmon's race track last weekend, the Bontragers said they had no idea the bash was happening. Preferring motorcycles to autos, the couple said they particularly enjoyed looking at the old-school rides.
Once he had eaten his food and smoked his pipe, Toby said he'd love to come back next year. A member of the Treasure Valley American Legion Riders, Toby said the bash was "fantastic. I intend to go back and break it to the group back home."