Billie Jo Olson of May was recently honored with the ranch woman of the year award from the Custer County Farm Bureau.
Olson and her husband, Troy, own the Poison Creek Ranch near Elk Bend, which they purchased in 2017 after leasing the ranch since 2012.
Olson loves to irrigate the property and drives to Elk Bend daily handling all of the irrigating work on the ranch. She also enjoys swathing hay and takes a lot of pride in raising a good crop, according to a press release from the Farm Bureau.
She spends most days working alongside Troy on the ranch. She jumps in to help with any job and has a hard time staying inside unless she’s babysitting her granddaughter, Lainee. Her favorite time of year is calving season. “She manages to find something cute and special about each calf — even though it looks just like the last 1,000 calves she has helped tag, vaccinate and take care of,” the release states.
Olson says she wants to be known for being a good wife and mother. She said her ranch family is her pride and joy — along with calves at weaning time.
Olson met her husband while he was working on a ranch near Hulett, Wyoming. Soon afterward, he got a ranch job in the Pahsimeroi Valley and they moved to May. Troy began working at the Bear Track Mine and the Olsons moved to Salmon. But Billie Jo had fallen in love with the Pahsimeroi Valley and told Troy she wanted to move there to raise their family.
“As fate would have it, a ranch management job opened up at the Circle Pi Ranch. They got the job and Billie Jo’s dream came true and they are still running the Circle Pi,” the news release states.
The Olsons have three children and a granddaughter. She said she can’t imagine raising her family anywhere but on a ranch.
“It gives kids an amazing work ethic that sets them apart from most others,” Olson said of the ranch lifestyle.
Olson is the daughter of Billy Evans of Phoenix and Joann Evans of Sturgis, South Dakota. She was born in Douglas, Wyoming, and grew up all over the western United States in the trucking and agriculture industries.
“Some irrigate. Some swath or bale hay. Some ride and take care of cattle. Most do all of this plus a lot of cooking meals. Whatever the combination, the common thread is a devotion to their ranch families and to agriculture in Custer County.” That description of the ranch woman of the year award was offered by Farm Bureau officials when Olson’s honor was announced.