Bureau of Land Management officer Amanda Schramm patrols much of her territory with her horse, Red. She adopted Red through the BLM’s wild horse training program where prison inmates train the mustangs.
Amanda Schramm sometimes patrols public lands for her job as an officer with the Bureau of Land Management while riding a mustang she adopted and helped train.
Schramm works in and around Salmon and Challis. She’s used Red, her horse, in her job for about a year after getting him from an inmate training program in Carson City, Nevada. Prison inmates in many Western states train wild horses that are rounded up by the BLM to keep herd sizes in check.
Horses trained by prisoners are usually sold at auctions.
Schramm learned about the program after meeting other federal officers and local outfitters who used mustangs adopted from the BLM and prison program.
Schramm said the inmate training programs benefit both the horses and inmates. The horses are green broke, which means they’ve been trained for at least three months and have been saddled. Red was well-gentled when Schramm adopted him, because he’d been in the program for 18 months. Red’s gentle nature meant inmates who had never worked with horses usually worked with to learn the ropes, she said. That’s why he stayed in the program longer than most mustangs.
“All I needed to do was to put some finishing touches on him and build a relationship with him,” she said.
Because Schramm’s patrol area includes wilderness, using a horse is key for the job.
“I have several wilderness areas that I patrol. These are areas where either no motorized vehicles are allowed or only limited vehicles are allowed. I like having the horse as the means of transportation,” Schramm said.
Schramm enjoys sharing the story behind teaming up with Red, an 8-year-old roan gelding.
“It’s been part of my goal to get the word about mustang adoption and the inmate training program,” she said. “Red is a good representative for the wild mustangs.”