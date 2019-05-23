BLACKFOOT — There’s a magical place about 14 miles west of Blackfoot and a mile or so off U.S. Highway 39 on Liberty Road that’s likely to make you feel refreshed and happy.
At first glance you might think you’re in a garden of winged flowers when scads of brightly colored butterflies flit through the air in search of nectar from the garden of their favorite blooms that fill the Quonset hut where they will spend their short lives.
You’re at Butterfly Haven, operated by Randy and Karen Reed to replace the hydroponic tomato and culinary herb business they had for three decades. Driven out of business by cheaper imports from Canada, Karen said Randy decided to convert a building into a place where he could indulge one of his childhood fantasies: growing butterflies.
“I’ve always loved butterflies,” Randy said. “When we were kids my dad would bring us home Monarch butterfly caterpillars. We would put them in jars and feed them milkweed while they turned from caterpillar to chrysalis and finally to full-blown butterflies, then we’d turn them loose.”
Growing up he watched with dismay as advances in agriculture and the chemical industry — sprinkler irrigation and pesticides — gradually destroyed the habitat that attracted the beautiful orange and black Monarchs to southeast Idaho. Most of the irrigation ditches disappeared when sprinkler irrigation made them useless, and those that were left, along with canals and laterals that carry irrigation water, roadsides and railroad track rights of way, were sprayed with weed-killing pesticides. Those things have pretty much taken care of the milkweed, Karen said.
“The milkweed plant is where the Monarchs lay their eggs and their caterpillars feed,” she said. “Even if the plant is still there, the female butterflies can tell if they’ve been sprayed and they won’t lay their eggs on the leaves. Since their total focus is on reproduction they won’t return to the places that don’t have milkweed.”
After deciding which species of butterfly they wanted, the Reeds filled the greenhouse with the best host plants, including elm and aspen trees. A small waterfall in one corner provides a watering site for the butterflies.
They visited other breeders to acquire the starter stock, which comes in the form of chrysalises attached to boards that hang in the containment room, a place kept slightly warmer and more humid than the shop, until the butterflies emerge and are transferred to the garden. For good measure, they placed a small flock of canaries in the garden.
Karen said they learned there are 28,000 species of butterflies in the world, but only 17,000 of them have names. They’ve tried to fill their garden with as many that are native to the U.S. as possible.
It’s best to visit on a sunny day, Karen said, because butterflies love the heat and they are more likely to be seen flying then. Sometimes they will even alight on visitors, she said, and seem to be attracted to certain people, like her husband.
“Whenever we go to visit a breeder, the butterflies seem to be attracted to Randy and will light on him. I call him the butterfly whisperer.”
Butterflies have short lives, she said, and the stock has to be replenished, although some lay eggs that come to maturity in their garden. The cycle of a butterfly is four days from egg to caterpillar, two to three weeks from that stage to the chrysalis and eight to 10 days to butterflies.
“Their mothers are dead by the time they mature,” Karen said.
Since opening last August, more than 2,000 visitors have been at the site.