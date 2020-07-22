Eagle residents Dan and Cheryl Luttnell only needed to stop in Stanley last weekend for a moment to get cellphone reception. But they ended up spending most of Saturday at the first-ever Mountain Village Resort Car-B-Q.
“We got lucky,” Cheryl said as she and her husband tore into a chicken leg and beef patty courtesy of Mountain Village Resort Chef Tim Teague.
The combined barbecue and car show was the brainchild of Courtney Rich, the resort’s maintenance manager. Last weekend was supposed to be the Sawtooth Mountain Mamas fair, but that was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Rich and his colleagues immediately were trying to come up with some sort of replacement that would not put people at risk of the virus.
With the coronavirus restricting many forms of entertainment, people are instead recreating outside, resulting in a busy summer in Stanley. When trying to think of something they could do outside that encouraged physically distancing, Rich said a sudden spark of inspiration occurred when he combined the words car and barbecue in his mind.
A long-time mechanic, Rich said he’s always had a fascination and plenty of know-how when it comes to automobiles. He knew the resort had everything it needed to properly serve food outside, so when he went to resort owners Mandy and Russell Clark, he was confident they could pull it off.
Mandy, on the other hand, wasn’t so sure initially.
“We didn’t know if five people would show up or 50,” she said while serving a long line of barbecue customers. The Car-B-Q was thrown together at the last minute, Clark said, so only a few people preregistered their vehicles and no one was sure how many people would attend.
Because Rich and the Clarks welcomed all comers, everything from rusted trucks to pristine imports were among the dozens of entries viewed by hundreds of people. As people gawked at the wide assortment, they took breaks to chow down on smothered ribs, sizzling beef, seasoned drumsticks and flavorful sides.
Stanley resident Brett Woolley said he was convinced by Rich to bring both his 1970 yellow Ford Bronco and his baby blue 1957 MGA Roadster.
“I ride it a lot, which is why it’s kind of dinged up,” Woolley said looking over his Ford. “I drive it every day in the summer.”
Tom and Lynn Knudson of Sun Valley drove their 1964 Porsche to the show. They bought it two years ago because according to Lynn, “you can’t beat that German engineering.”
The Knudsons entered the car show for something fun. They’re building a house in Stanley and heard about the Mountain Mamas replacement from friends.
As he worked the crowd gathered outside, Rich said he looks forward to next year. He’s been talking with his colleagues, and he said the car show might return for a second time.
Even though they had no idea it was going on, the Lutnells said they’re already fans of the idea of a show next year. Not just for the entertainment, they said, but also to give them an excuse to visit Stanley.
“It’s nice to be here in this city,” Cheryl said. “The people are so nice.”