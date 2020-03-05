Homemade tamales, fresh guacamole and cheap beer put folks in a Bourbon Street mindset last month as members of the St. Louise Catholic Church congregation celebrated Mardi Gras with a Mexican twist.
Event organizer Elaine Rotondo said the idea for the party came about seven years ago because St. Louise’s priest at the time, The Rev. Chase Hasenoehrl, wanted more community involvement from church members.
“It occurred to us that there’s no Mexican restaurants here,” Rotondo said. “But we have all these Mexican ladies in our church. I asked them for help and it became a Mexican Mardi Gras.”
Elaine and her husband, Dennis, who is the church deacon, and other congregants manned the kitchen at the Legion Hall, putting together stay-in meals and take-out orders. Elaine Rotondo said before they opened the doors the volunteers already had about 40 take-out orders for the authentic Mexican tamales, tacos and dips.
“Everything is made by hand,” Rotondo said as she supervised volunteers chopping onions, peppers and tomatoes the day before the feast.
Toni Ramirez, with her daughters Crystal and Estrella, mixed fresh pico de gallo and guacamole for people to snack on while they waited in line for their food. Ramirez’s daughters said preparations for the community dinner started Friday morning for them and their mother because hundreds of tamales wouldn’t cook themselves.
“We just came to help,” Crystal said as she bagged tortilla chips for take-out orders.
Dennis Rotondo said the money raised from the dinner, along with a dessert auction and wine sale, goes to the church’s general fund. His wife said the money helps keep the lights on during Mass, but the true point of the dinner is community outreach. She said the goal of Mexican Mardi Gras is to expose people in the local area to the Catholic Church and show them a good time before Lent, a season of sacrifice and repentance that ends Easter Sunday.
“It’s a wonderful community thing,” said Rotondo. “That’s what it’s about.”