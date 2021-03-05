After spelling synthetic, gargantuan and university, among many other words, seventh-grader Tai James walked away champion of last week’s Challis School District spelling bee.
“In previous years I haven’t had such luck,” James said. He finished second last year and third the year before. “But I like to read and I kept studying and I guess I got better.”
Sixth-grade teacher Kyah Piva, who was on hand to provide definitions and use words in sentences, said it was great to see James do so well. He’s always been a great speller, according to Piva, but because of his natural shyness he took a little convincing the first couple of spelling bees. Since his first try, it has been good to watch him get progressively more confident on stage and better able to spell complicated words, Piva said.
In all, 16 Challis elementary and middle school students along with three Stanley elementary students bucked up and went on stage for the spelling bee. Only the top three or four spellers in each grade are asked to compete, with some like James needing a bit of coaxing while others are enthusiastic to participate, Piva said.
To compensate for COVID-19 guidelines, Stanley School students participated remotely, Piva said, and Challis competitors in the middle school auditorium wore masks until it was their time to speak.
A video feed projected next to the Challis children showed the Stanley students. Fourth-graders Kelton Hall, Jojo Anderson and Eva Hamm sat far apart as they spelled words including movie, tongue and zirconium.
Students in the audience, who maintained physical distance from one another by keeping an empty seat on either side of them, clapped between rounds. When it came to the final round, James, fourth-grader Cedar Webster and fifth-graders Jayden Andrews and Traeger Lammers were the last ones standing.
Asked to write out the final five words on a whiteboard, James spelled four of five words correctly. “One of them gave me a lot of trouble,” James said, referring to chambray.
James said it’s important to keep an eye on your opponents. He said he wasn’t trying to be mean or overly competitive, but James kept track of his opponent’s behavior and whether they spelled confidently or not. This gave him a good idea of what he was up against, the winner said. However, “at the end of the day, it comes down to how well you can spell.”