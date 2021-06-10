With a head count of 75 muscle cars, pickups and other cool rides, Connie Sugden of the Challis Classy Chassis said last weekend's car show broke the previous record by four autos.
While Sugden said the success of the show was due in part to the great weather, "people just wanted to be out really bad."
Mike and Connie McGowan, who brought their 1932 Ford Deuce Coupe from their home near Clayton, agreed with Sugden. As they watched people admire their ride, the McGowans said they've been to all 16 Challis car shows. It saddened them last year when the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 lockdown, they said, but that made them look forward to this year's event even more.
After the show Sugden said a big factor in this year's success was that people were excited to socialize now that the pandemic has lessened in severity. And it wasn't just locals and people from Idaho who came out last weekend, Sugden said, but enthusiasts from Washington and Montana as well.
Sugden also credited this year's success to the Challis Area Chamber of Commerce which created the first Challis Classy Chassis Facebook page.
The increased number of participants led to an increased variety of autos. Everything from pristine, restored classics to modified monsters made an appearance. One ride people couldn't help but gawk at was Salmon resident Monte Hutchinson's contribution, which he lovingly called "Truck-N-Stein."
"Whenever I have to gas it up or take it anywhere, I always have to plan for at least an hour," Hutchinson said, due to the fact people always want to take pictures and talk to him when he parks the former 1957 GMC pickup. A patinaed amalgamation of 20 different vehicles now, Truck-N-Stein was a long, but fun, project to work on, according to Hutchinson.
Parked next to the beast was Mick Hoover of Mackay and his beauty, a 1961 Dodge Power Wagon. Spectators seemed pleased with his choice of ride, as the shiny white vehicle received as many looks as did its neighbor.