In the final week of February three dogs went missing within two days in Challis, and their owners have had no luck finding them.
“It’s just been terrible,” said Carol Audiss, owner of a black border collie named Bear who went missing Feb. 26.
“Somebody stole them, that’s what I’m thinking,” said Judy Work, referring two her Labradors, Louie and Lily. They went missing Feb. 25.
Audiss said she and her husband Larry are becoming increasingly convinced Bear was stolen as well. He went missing outside of their home, and according to Larry he was out of sight for less than a minute.
“If somebody has stolen him I wish they would just let him go,” Carol said.
Louie and Lily went missing outside of Work’s home along the Salmon River. She said after extensively searching the river and surrounding area, she is convinced they have been stolen.
Trying to maintain faith, Work said she is regularly checking lost pet websites that she uploaded her dogs’ information on. She said she came across a story on one of them about a woman being reunited with her dog after two months of searching.
“They’re my kids,” Work said. “You don’t give up on your kids.”
To contact the dog owners, call the Audisses at 208-879-5581 or 208-833-5582. Work can be reached at 208-879-2026.